Aspen Ladd admits weight miss fault in response to Miesha Tate’s criticism

Aspen Ladd was supposed to make her long-awaited return to action this past weekend.

Originally booked to face Macy Chiasson in July, Chiasson would suffer an injury thus rescheduling the bout for the start of October. However, Ladd tipped the scales overweight at 137-pounds resulting in the bout’s cancellation – along with critique from fellow bantamweight such as former champion, Miesha Tate.

U R a champ, a pioneer in mma,I hav a great deal of respect for u.Bottom line is I didn't make it. there is documented history struggles. 1lb or 10lb the bottom line is I didn't get it done. taking control to rectify the situation. I will not engage w/ neg this has brought., 🙏 — Aspen Ladd (@TheAspenLadd) October 3, 2021

“It’s one thing to miss weight, it’s another thing to try and cheat the scale and use every excuse in the book to not weigh in properly,” Tate tweeted after seeing the news. “Everyone saw you cheat and still came in a lb over. I bet you were every bit of 139.”

Aspen Ladd has struggled with weight issues throughout her UFC run but hasn’t officially missed weight since her 2016 Invicta FC clash with Jessica Hoy.

“U R a champ, a pioneer in mma,I hav a great deal of respect for u.Bottom line is I didn’t make it. there is documented history struggles,” Ladd replied. “1lb or 10lb the bottom line is I didn’t get it done. taking control to rectify the situation. I will not engage w/ neg this has brought., Folded hands”

The 26-year old Folsom, California native last fought in 2019 when rebounding off of her lone career defeat against Germaine de Randamie. She would score a third-round TKO over Yana Kunitskaya.

Whether or not Ladd will end up making the move to the 145-pound featherweight division remains to be seen. No matter where she continues her career, Amanda Nunes currently reigns supreme as champion in both weight classes.

As for Tate, she’s expected to have her next bout come against Brazil’s Ketlen Vieira in a top contender’s bout at 135-pounds. The two were originally set to main event next weekend’s UFC Vegas 40 event until Tate tested positive for COVID-19.