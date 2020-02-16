Juan Adams signs with ARES Fighting Champhionship

Juan Adams (5-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) recently announced he had been cut from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but he has already signed with another promotion.

“Spoke with the manager and I’m not in the ufc anymore. As easy as it would be to give up, I’m going to keep going. I made the changes too late and now i have to pay for that but i have the right pieces in place now. I will continue Hoping and working for the best moving forward”, Adams posted on his Twitter account this past Wednesday.

The good news is that Adams has already found a new home.

He has signed with newly founded mixed martial arts promotion ARES Fighting Championship, sources confirmed to BJPENN.com after an initial report from @Brandon_Nocaute on Twitter

ARES will hold its sophomore event in Brussels, Belgium on April 3 and but it’s not clear at the moment if Juan Adams is willing to fight on that card or if he will fight at a later event.

The Texas-based fighter made his UFC debut in December 2018 after making a big splash at Dana White Contender Series. He was able to win his debut bout, but since that, he brought home three consecutive losses, including two first-round knockouts. The first one was against former NFL star Greg Hardy and the latest was against New Zealand’s own Justin Tafa.

ARES 2 will feature some other former UFC fighters as well, as the event will be headlined by Tristar Gym’s Nordine Taleb who will fight Belgium’s own Maarten Wouters. In the co-main event former UFC flyweights John Moraga and Hector Sandoval will clash against each other.

How do you like Juan Adams’ choice to re-invent himself in ARES Fighting Championship?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/16/2020.