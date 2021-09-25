Anthony Joshua issues statement following title loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua put the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles on the line when he squared off with Oleksandr Usyk this evening in London.

The pair collided under the bright lights of Tottenham Spurs Stadium with over 65,000 fans in attendance.

Joshua (24-2) was returning to action for the first time since December of 2020, where he had scored a ninth round knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev. Prior to that win, the British champion had suffered his first career defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk (19-0) entered tonight’s title fight with Anthony Joshua sporting a perfect professional record. The Ukrainian heavyweight had most previously competed 11 months ago and scored a unanimous decision victory over Derek Chisora.

Tonight’s Joshua vs. Usyk matchup proved to be a thrilling back and forth fight (see the highlights here). The heavyweight standouts traded punches for the entire twelve rounds but it was the Ukrainian southpaw who consistently landed the better strikes.

After twelve rounds of action the judges in attendance awarded Oleksandr Usyk a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Joshua (117-112, 116-112, 115-113).

Shortly following tonight’s disappointing setback, Joshua took to social media where he shared the following message for his fans.

Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you! London I love you & thank you each and every time! pic.twitter.com/GBgF7e5hcm — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 25, 2021

“Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you! London I love you & thank you each and every time!” – Joshua wrote on Twitter.

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will now have an immediate rematch, a stipulation which was set in their contract.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the Usyk vs Joshua rematch? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!