Aljamain Sterling says ‘go f*ck yourself’ to the haters

Aljamain Sterling isn’t putting up with the B.S. from MMA fans anymore.

The current UFC bantamweight champion won his title at UFC 259 in March when challenging Russia’s Petr Yan. However, Sterling’s win came uniquely as he became the first fighter to become champion off of a disqualification.

“People were hating on me for walking around with a belt I never walked around with,” Sterling said on MMA Fighting’s The MMA Hour. “I’m confused. I left the belt in the cage and I showed up at my house and I’m being trolled. You know what? Let’s flip the script and get people more riled up. Let’s fan the flame a little bit.

“If this is what people are going to give me sh*t for, I might as well have fun with it instead of trying to ‘no, I’m sorry guys it wasn’t….’. Screw you guys, go f*ck yourself. That’s how I felt.”

Aljamain Sterling (20-3) and Petr Yan (15-2) are set to run things back on Fight Island as UFC 267’s co-main event on Oct. 30. For Yan, his only other loss came against Magomed Magomedov which he avenged.

“I was like so I’m going to keep explaining myself for people to keep ignoring what I’m saying,” Sterling said. “So I was like you know what? I’m going to take pictures with the belt, here you go. I am the champ cause guess what? I am the champ! If you have a competition and you abide by the rules, the playoffs, NFL, overtime, and you commit a foul and an illegal move, you get penalized. If people say you shouldn’t be able to win the belt, you shouldn’t be able to win a fight because a fight is still a fight whether it’s a championship setting or it’s not.”