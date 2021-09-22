Alana McLaughlin claims she has received death threats on social media following recent MMA win

Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin claims she has been receiving death threats on social media after her MMA debut.

Ever since winning her professional mixed martial arts debut against Celine Provost, McLaughlin has been under a great deal of scrutiny with many questioning whether it was fair for her to compete as a transgender woman.

Some have been sympathetic in their analysis whereas others have opted to launch verbal attacks at her, skating over the actual facts and evidence that are in play.

Now, McLaughlin has revealed on Twitter that she’s been receiving a series of threats from MMA “fans”.

To give folks an idea of how trans people are treated on social media: I just had a 2-year-old Instagram pic taken down for "inciting violence" because I captioned it "come at me bro" while I was receiving thousands of death threats that "don't violate community standards" 😑 — Alana McLaughlin🏳️‍⚧️ (@AlanaFeral) September 20, 2021

No appeal possible, of course. — Alana McLaughlin🏳️‍⚧️ (@AlanaFeral) September 20, 2021

“To give folks an idea of how trans people are treated on social media: I just had a 2-year-old Instagram pic taken down for “inciting violence” because I captioned it “come at me bro” while I was receiving thousands of death threats that “don’t violate community standards” -_-. No appeal possible, of course.”

Do you think social media companies need to be cracking down on trolls such as this and if so, what can or should be done to stop them? What are your overall thoughts on the Alana McLaughlin situation? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!