Ben Askren challenges Mario Lopez to wrestling match, “A.C. Slater” responds

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren challenged television personality Mario Lopez to a wrestling match, and Lopez says he’s open to it.

Askren currently has his hands full with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, facing his rival on April 17 in a boxing match that also marks Askren’s professional debut inside the ring. But that isn’t stopping Askren from already getting his next callout ready. Taking to his social media on Thursday, Askren continued to target celebrities. This time he turned his attention to the actor Mario Lopez, aka “A.C. Slater” from ‘Saved By The Bell.’ Check out Askren issuing his challenge to Lopez on his Instagram.

Ben Askren After I beat up @jakepaul and pin @floydmayweather 2 times in 10 seconds flat I think I’ll be taking on bayside superstar AC Slater!!! @mariolopez

Lopez immediately responded and told Askren he would be down to wrestle him.

Mario Lopez: 2021 is full of surprises… Let’s go my man!

Askren trolls a lot of people on social media so he could have been completely joking when he issued the challenge, not expecting Lopez to accept it, but the fact that Lopez said he’s interested is certainly intriguing. One potential angle could be that of a wrestling matchup for charity between one of the biggest stars in combat sports in Askren, and one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in Lopez, all for a good cause.

You might think it’s a joke, but when you look into Lopez’s wrestling history, you’ll see that he actually wrestled in high school at Chula Vista High School and had quite a bit of success while wrestling at 160lbs. Of course, he is now 47 years old, but Lopez has always kept himself in phenomenal shape. A long-time fan of the combat sports himself, it would certainly be interesting to see if he would actually step onto the mats at his age. But again, if it’s for a charitable cause, then maybe he would. In the meantime, his son Nico is learning the ropes on the mats.

Nico is discovering wrestling is tough. Tough times never last tho, tough people do… #Wrestling #CharacterBuilder pic.twitter.com/3KjUuhbMvY — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) November 8, 2019

Would you be interested in watching Ben Askren wrestle Mario Lopez for charity?