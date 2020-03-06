VIDEO | Yoel Romero delivers a terrifying yet inspirational message ahead of UFC 248

Yoel Romero is clearly amped up for his upcoming middleweight title fight with Israel Adesanya at UFC 248.

Aside from looking in remarkable condition, ‘The Soldier of God’ is also mentally primed to hand ‘Stylebender’ his first career loss at this Saturday’s event in Las Vegas.

Yoel Romero recently sat down with ESPN where he delivered the following terrifying, yet inspirational, message ahead of UFC 248.

”Muhammad (Ali) had the best defense in the heavyweight (division). The best moves, in the heavyweight (division). But… shorter man, dirty boxing… He beat him one time.” Yoel Romero explained. “Everything is possible in your life when you believe! When you believe, everything is possible. You have two hands like me. Everything is possible. Go. Go and take it. Whatever you want to do.”

Yoel Romero will enter Saturday’s event-headlining title fight on a two-fight losing steak. The Cuban is coming of back to back decision losses to division standouts Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa respectively.

Israel Adesanya is currently pegged as the betting favorite over Romero at UFC 248, but not all pros are siding with the oddsmakers.

Yoel Romero will likely look to utilize his wrestling and dirty boxing to avoid striking head to head with the taller and longer fighter in Adesanya.

Despite his reach disadvantages, Romero is confident that he will take home UFC gold by way of knockout on Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

With that being said, there has been a ton of respect shown between the UFC 248 headliners ahead of this weekend’s contest.

Adesanya recently suggested that he requires a victory over Romero in order to secure his legacy.

Do you think Yoel Romero will upset Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 and become the promotions new middleweight champion of the world? Sound off in the comments section below Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 5, 2020