Video | Watch Curtis Blaydes lose his mind seeing Cory Sandhagen KO Frankie Edgar

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes and his Elevation Fight Team teammates were beyond excited watching Cory Sandhagen KO Frankie Edgar.

Blaydes, UFC welterweight Neil Magny, and several other Elevation Fight Team members were guests of UFC lightweight Drew Dober to watch UFC Vegas 18. Two of their teammates were fighting on the card, with heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem taking on Alexander Volkov in the main event and Sandhagen against Edgar in the co-main event. While Overeem’s performance would prove to be a tough watch for his team, Sandhagen’s was about as good as it gets. The bantamweight needed less than a minute to KO Edgar with a flying knee.

It just so happens that a camera caught Elevation Fight Team’s every move while they watched Sandhagen flatten Edgar. In particular, his much-bigger teammate Blaydes lost his mind seeing “The Sandman” flatten Edgar with the KO. Check out footage of Team Elevation losing their minds in the video clip.

Curtis Blaydes: So damn proud of the homie @enterthesandman135 for having made such incredible strides in his game Mentally and physically over the past two camps, and now the world understands how dangerous he’s become and how deserving of a title shot he’s made himself. #sandman #elevationfightteam #mma #champshit #hescoming

Elevation Fight Team in Denver, Colorado has turned into one of the best teams in the sport over the last several years. Magny, the team captain, is one of the top welterweights in the UFC; Overeem and Blaydes are both ranked in the heavyweight top-10; Dober is a top-15 ranked lightweight, while Justin Gaethje is the former interim champion; and Sandhagen is a top-three bantamweight. It’s a strong team and you can see how close-knit everyone is in the video.

As for Sandhagen, the entire Elevation Fight Team including Blaydes will no doubt be rooting for their teammate to get the next UFC bantamweight title shot. “The Sandman” has called out the winner of UFC 259’s Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight, though it remains to be seen what the UFC matchmakers will do as far as the 135lbs belt goes at this point in time.