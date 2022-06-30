Video | Max Holloway continues to take shots at Alexander Volkanovski in a heated press conference: “This guy don’t even have 3 highlights in the UFC”

Max Holloway was full of trash-talk at the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference.

Holloway and Volkanovski are set to meet in the co-main event for the third time with the Aussie winning their first two bouts by decision. The second fight, however, was by split and many thought the Hawaiian had won which is why the third fight is happening.

Even though Holloway lost both times to Volkanovski, at the press conference he took some shots at Volkanovski and his power. Of course, the featherweight champ has said he plans on testing Holloway’s chin which ‘Blessed’ doesn’t see happening.

“All week, all I heard was you guys talking about damage. We talking about damage here. Damage this, damage that,” Holloway said at the press conference. “I’m known for taking damage and he’s (Volkanovski) is known for not giving it, so let’s get it.”

Holloway’s trash-talking didn’t stop there as he also blasted Volkanovski and his style. The champ has talked about going up 3-0 on Holloway but the Hawaiian doesn’t think ‘The Great’ is that entertaining as he doesn’t think the champ has three highlights in the UFC.

“Man, you guys are going to find out Saturday night. This guy’s talking about a three-peat or something, this guy don’t even have three highlights in the UFC,” Holloway said.

It is unusual to see Max Holloway trash-talk as he usually lets the fighting do the talking but throughout his rivalry with Alexander Volkanovski he has taken shots at him. This will also only add to the hype of the trilogy match which was already a highly-anticipated.

Holloway enters the fight coming off back-to-back wins over Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar. Volkanovski, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO win over Korean Zombie back in April to defend his belt.

What do you make of Max Holloway’s trash-talk towards Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 276 press conference?