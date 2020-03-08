Valentina Shevchenko believes Joanna Jedrzejczyk should’ve won judges decision at UFC 248

If UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko was a judge she would’ve awarded Joanna Jedrzejczyk the strawweight title on Saturday.

In the co-main event of UFC 248, Jedrzejczyk was taking on strawweight champion, Weili Zhang in the Chinese fighters first title defense. It was a fight many were torn on who would win and at the end of five rounds, fighters on social media didn’t know if we would hear And Still or And New. But, Zhang ended up earning a split-decision win to defend her title.

Yet, Shevchenko took to social media to agree with Conor McGregor that Jedrzejczyk won last nights fight.

“Amazing contest! Wrong decision,” McGregor wrote.

Shevchenko quote tweeted it with “agree” believing that the former champ did enough to win.

With the loss, Joanna Jedrzejczyk fell to 16-4 as a pro including being just 2-4 in her last six with all four of those losses in title fights. The Pole fought Shevchenko at UFC 231 for the vacant flyweight title so the respect is there between the two.

In the fight, Jedrzejczyk threw a ton at the champ but got hit quite a bit and had one of the worst hematoma’s in recent memory. But, she kept on fighting on as it continued to grow on her head. Following the fight, she was taken to the hospital.

When Joanna Jedrzejczyk will fight next is unknown at this time. UFC president, Dana White said he wouldn’t be calling her or Zhang for awhile after their fight.

Valentina Shevchenko, meanwhile, is set to return to the Octagon to defend her flyweight strap at UFC 251 against Joanne Calderwood. It will be her fourth defense of her title since winning it over Jedrzejczyk in December of 2018.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 8, 2020