Karl Roberson UFC

UFC veteran Karl Roberson arrested and charged for allegedly stealing over $200k in jewelry

By Cole Shelton - April 17, 2023
Karl Roberson, UFC Vegas 17

Karl Roberson, a 10-fight UFC veteran, has been charged in connection to a robbery in New Jersey.

According to a press release from the Howell Township Police Department, Roberson was one of two men arrested following an investigation into a residential burglary. The report says Roberson and Dathan Thompson allegedly pried open a rear door and once inside, made their way to the master bedroom where they allegedly located and stole over $200,000 in exotic jewelry and valuables.

The suspects were captured on home security surveillance cameras both inside and outside the home. However, Roberson and the other person were wearing masks at the time of the robbery with the homeowner offering a reward for information that could lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the culprits.

After the police report, MMAFighting reached out and Detective Ryan Jackson confirmed the suspect was Karl Roberson, the UFC veteran.

“Yes, it would be the same person, Mr. Roberson. I’m familiar with his UFC career,” Jackson said. “It is definitely the UFC fighter, I’m well aware of that. I’m aware that he’s been released. He was lodged at our county jail for two to three weeks, I’m not sure the timeframe, since then he has been released.”

Karl Roberson was arrested at a traffic stop after his vehicle was flagged. He was then taken into custody and charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of controlled dangerous substance and several weapons offenses. Burglary charges are considered a second or third-degree felony in New Jersey, depending on the severity of the crime, and carry a potential term of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Roberson (9-6) went 4-6 in the UFC and was released after losing four straight fights. The 32-year-old last fought back in July of 2022 when he suffered a TKO loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu. Also on the losing skid he lost to Khalil Rountree, Brendan Allen, and Marvin Vettori. His UFC wins came over Darren Stewart, Jack Marshman, Roman Kopylov, and Wellington Turman.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Gilbert Burns, Dustin Poirier

Gilbert Burns calls out Dustin Poirier for UFC 288, 'The Diamond' responds

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2023
Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush reveals frustrating conversation with the UFC over potential title shot: "I was about to flip a table"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush is about ready to start a riot. He’s been out of the cage since his clash with Mateusz Gamrot last October at UFC 280. In that outing, Dariush secured an […]

Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White reveals Alex Pereira won't receive an immediate title shot at light heavyweight: "He's got to beat a real guy"

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2023

Alex Pereira won’t be fighting for UFC light heavyweight gold his next time out. After Pereira lost his middleweight title by second-round KO at UFC 287 to Israel Adesanya, he announced he would be moving […]

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad go back and forth over potential UFC 288 co-main event: "Guy cannot make weight?"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2023

UFC 288 might have a co-main event, but that’s still far from official. The card is slated for next month and will be headlined by Aljamain Sterling’s title defense against the returning Henry Cejudo. While […]

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira details the injury that forced him out of next month’s UFC 288 co-main event

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2023

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has revealed why he’s pulled out of UFC 288. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 last October. While the […]

Rob Font eyeing Boston clash against former champion Petr Yan: "That would be insane"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2023
Michael Bisping
Israel Adesanya

Michael Bisping believes extreme weight cut played a part in Alex Pereira’s knockout loss to Israel Adesanya

Susan Cox - April 17, 2023

Michael Bisping believes an extreme weight cut played a part in Alex Pereira’s knockout loss to Israel Adesanya. Former UFC middleweight champion Pereira (7-2 MMA) announced that he would be moving up to 205 pounds […]

Max Holloway Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

The Korean Zombie responds to challenge from Max Holloway

Susan Cox - April 17, 2023

The Korean Zombie has responded to the challenge from Max Holloway. Max Holloway (24-7 MMA) is hot off a unanimous decision win (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) over Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) in the main event this […]

Brandon Royval, Matheus Nicolau, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Brandon Royval to serve as back-up fighter for Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja title fight at UFC 290

Susan Cox - April 17, 2023

Brandon Royval will serve as back-up fighter for Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja title fight at UFC 290. UFC 290 takes place on Saturday July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Headlining the […]

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili under fire after performing “dangerous” high-rise social media stunt (Video)

Susan Cox - April 17, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is coming under fire after performing a ‘dangerous’ high-rise social media stunt. Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) is currently on an impressive 9 fight winning streak,his latest unanimous decision victory coming against Petr Yan (16-5 […]