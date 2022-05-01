UFC Vegas 53 Bonus Report: Marlon Vera pockets $100k

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marlon Vera vs. Rob Font.

The highly anticipated men’s bantamweight main event resulted in a thrilling five round war. Rob Font was able to get off the better volume of strikes throughout the fight, however it was the power of Marlon Vera that proved to be the difference. ‘Chito’ dropped Font on multiple occasions throughout the contest, leaving the American battered, bruised and bloodied after twenty-five minutes of battle.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 53 featured a heavyweight contest between former division champion Andrei Arlovski and Jake Collier. The bout proved to be a back and forth contest, with ‘The Pit Bull’ emerging victorious by way of split decision.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Fight of the night: Marlon Vera and Rob Font earned fight of the night honors for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 main event. ‘Chito’ won the five round battle by unanimous decision and because Font missed weight will take home his bonus as well.

Performance of the night: Francisco Figueiredo pocketed an extra $50k for his slick first round submission win (kneebar) over Daniel Silva.

Performance of the night: Joanderson Brito earned an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Andre Fili.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 53 event?