UFC Vegas 36 Bonus Report: Paddy Pimblett earns POTN in debut

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 36 event, a nine-bout fight card headlined by Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event proved to be a rather one sided affair. Derek Brunson was able to utilize his strong wrestling skills to smother Darren Till. The UFC veteran would land a plethora of ground and pound before ultimately finishing the Liverpool native off with a rear-naked choke in round three.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 36, heavyweight fighters Tom Aspinall and Sergey Spivac squared off in hopes of moving up the promotional rankings. The fight…

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Women’s flyweight fighters Molly McCann and Ji Yeon Kim each earned an extra $50k for their thrilling war in today’s UFC Vegas 36 featured prelim. ‘Meatball Molly’ would go on to win the fight by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Paddy Pimblett pocketed an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini. ‘The Baddy’ was able to battle through some early adversity in order to secure the finish.

Performance of the night: Tom Aspinall an extra $50k for his impressive first round stoppage victory over Sergei Spivac in today’s co-main attraction. The British heavyweight dropped Spivac with a nasty standing elbow before promptly finishing him off with ground and pound.

