UFC Vegas 25 Bonus Report: Jiri Prochazka nets an extra $100k for nasty KO of Dominick Reyes

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka.

The highly anticipated light heavyweight main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Jiri Prochazka was seemingly getting the better of the standup in round one, but ‘The Devastator’ still managed to get off some hard shots of his own. Then, in the second round, the Czech fighter had Reyes backing up and proceeded to landing a brutal spinning elbow that put the American down for good (see that here).

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 25, featherweight fighters Cub Swanson and Gigi Chikadze squared off in hopes of moving up the promotional ranks. The fight resulted in a first round finish, as the Georgian put ‘Killer Cub’ away with a nasty liver kick just after the sixty-second mark of the opening round.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes each picked up an extra $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 headliner. The former RIZIN champion ultimately proved to be too much for the former UFC title challenger in Reyes, as Prochazka went on to end the fight in stunning fashion in round two.

Performance of the night: Giga Chikadze earned an extra $50k for his first round stoppage victory over MMA veteran Cub Swanson. The Georgian fighter was able to land a nasty liver kick earlier in the opening round which sent ‘Killer Cub’ down to the canvas. Giga promptly put the Californian away with ground and pound.

Performance of the night: Jiri Prochazka also pocketed an extra $50k for his aforementioned knockout win over Dominick Reyes. It is expected that the Czech Republic standout could fight the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira in his next Octagon appearance.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!