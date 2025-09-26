UFC Perth loses exciting welterweight fight days before event

By Harry Kettle - September 26, 2025
Dana White, UFC 315

UFC Perth has taken a blow after Oban Elliott was forced to pull out of his scheduled fight against Jonathan Micallef.

As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is a place where we’ve come to expect a lot of great fights. The best tend to fight the best more often than not, and Dana White often receives a lot of praise for that. However, the chaotic nature of mixed martial arts often means that we’re left feeling disappointed by how many fights are canceled or postponed. This can rarely be avoided, but it’s still frustrating.

RELATED: Michael Bisping flips last second on his UFC Perth main event prediction

UFC Perth has been hit with several of these instances over the course of the last few weeks. While the electric main event between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes is still scheduled to go ahead, a handful of other fights have fallen through. Although fans will still flock to the arena in excitement to see some great MMA, it certainly isn’t the best look, even if there’s nothing that can be done about.

Now, according to the UFC, there’s been another issue in the form of Oban Elliott having to withdraw from his scheduled showdown with Jonathan Micallef.

 

Elliott out of UFC Perth due to illness

“Oban Elliott is OUT of Saturday’s (Sunday in Perth) fight against Jonathan Micallef due to an illness, per the promotion.”

Elliott reposted the news on his Instagram story with a broken heart attached to it. As of this writing, there’s been no official confirmation regarding what exactly it was that he was dealing with, but it’s likely to come out in the days ahead.

We’d like to wish Oban all the best in his recovery from whatever he’s dealing with.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

