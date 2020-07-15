UFC Fight Island ‘Kattar vs. Ige’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon is back on Yas Island for a rare Wednesday night show for UFC Fight Island 1, a 11-bout card headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige.

Kattar (21-4) is looking to go 2-0 to start the year as he is coming off a very impressive knockout win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249. He is 5-2 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Shane Burgos, Andre Fili, and Ricardo Lamas.

Ige (14-2) meanwhile, is looking to extend his winning streak to seven. Ever since losing his UFC debut to Julio Arce, the Hawaiian have rattled off six-straight wins. This will be his third fight of 2020 where last time out he earned a split decision win over Edson Barboza and before that beat Mirsad Bektic by split decision.

Tonight’s Fight Island card is co-headlined by a really exciting flyweight bout between Tim Elliott and Ryan Benoit. Elliott is looking to snap his three-fight losing skid while Benoit is looking for his first win since November of 2017.

Also featured on the main card is a very intriguing featherweight clash between ranked bantamweights, Jimmie Rivera and Cody Stamann. The pair took the fight on just days’ notice, and a win for either man should get them a top-10 opponent next time out.

The card also features the return of knockout artist, Abdul Razak Alhassan as he opens up the main card against UFC newcomer, Mounir Lazzez.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Fight Island Live Results and Highlights below:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounit Lazzez

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Liana Jojua vs. Diana Belbita

Aaron Phillips vs. Jack Shore

