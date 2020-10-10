UFC Fight Island 5: ‘Moraes vs. Sandhagen’ Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Abu Dhabi for tonight’s UFC Fight Island 5 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Marlon Moraes vs. Corey Sandhagen.

The former bantamweight title challenger, Moraes (23-6-1 MMA), will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a controversial split decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 245.

‘Magic’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming by way of TKO to the now-retired former champion in Henry Cejudo.

Meanwhile, Corey Sandhagen (12-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout with Marlon Moraes looking to rebound from his recent submission loss to Aljamain Sterling. Prior to being stopped by ‘The Funk Master’, Sandhagen was riding a seven-fight win streak which included victories over Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Island 5 will feature an intriguing featherweight contest between Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani.

Barboza (20-9 MMA) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid at tonight’s event on Yas Island. The Brazilian made his featherweight debut this May in Jacksonville, but wound up dropping a split decision loss to Hawaiian standout Dan Ige.

Barboza’s most recent victory came back in December of 2018, when he scored a knockout victory over Dan Hooker in a lightweight contest.

As for Makwan Amirkhani (16-4 MMA), ‘Mr. Finland’ will enter UFC Fight Island 5 looking to build off the momentum from his first round submission win over Danny Henry this past July.

Amirkhani has gone 6-2 over his past eight Octagon appearance ahead of tonight’s co-main event.

Also featured on this evening’s UFC Fight Island 5 card is a heavyweight contest between Ben Rothwell and Marcin Tybura.

Rothwell (38-12 MMA) has gone 2-2 since returning to the UFC in March of 2019. ‘Big Ben’ will enter tonight’s event sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision win over Ovince Saint Preux this past May.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (19-6 MMA) will also enter UFC Fight Island 5 on a two-fight win streak. The Polish heavyweight is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Sergey Spivak and Maxim Grishin in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below.

UFC Fight Island 5 Main Card (8pm EST on ESPN)

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen

Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura

Markus Perez vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot

Youssef Zalal vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC Fight Island 5 Prelims (5pm EST on ESPN+)

Tom Breese vs. KB Bhullar

Chris Daukaus vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Impa Kasanganay vs. Joaquin Buckley

Ali Alqaisi vs. Tony Kelley

Giga Chikadze vs. Omar Morales

Tracy Cortez vs. Stephanie Egger

Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Fight Island 5 main event between Marlon Moraes and Corey Sandhagen? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!

