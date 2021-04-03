UFC adds two massive fights to June lineup including The Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige

The UFC has added two huge fights to their upcoming June lineup, including a featherweight bout between The Korean Zombie and Dan Ige.

Ige (15-3 MMA) had called out Chan Sung Jung immediately following his sensational first-round knockout victory over Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21.

“Man, I would love to face the Zombie, man. I’ve been trying to fight this guy forever. He says he doesn’t know who I am. I went on a tear, I went on a six-fight win streak then fell short (against Kattar). Got a sweet knockout tonight. Please, man. Give me The Korean Zombie.” Dan Ige said.

Well ask and you shall receive, as ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto recently reported that Ige and Zombie are now set to collide on June 19.

The Korean Zombie (16-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound from his recent unanimous decision loss to Brian Ortega. Prior to the setback, ‘TKZ’ was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano.

Shortly following that exciting announcement, Okamoto was back on Twitter where he broke the following news regarding a new heavyweight fight between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.

According to the report, the undefeated Frenchman will collide with the former Bellator champion in the headliner of a UFC Fight Night event set for June 27.

As noted above, the Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov fight will take place on week after The Korean Zombie throws down with Dan Ige.

Gane (8-0 MMA) most recently competed this past February, where he picked up a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The victory improved ‘Bon Gamin’s’ overall UFC record to a perfect 5-0.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (33-8 MMA) earned a second round TKO victory over Alistair Overeem in his most recent effort. The Russian standout has gone 9-2 over his past eleven fights overall.

Who are you picking to win the newly announced UFC matchups between The Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige and Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

