UFC 265 Results: Ciryl Gane stops Derrick Lewis (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 265 event in Houston is headlined by a interim heavyweight title fight featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Ciryl Gane.

Lewis (25-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event with Gane (9-0 MMA) sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent effort this past February, ‘The Black Beast‘ scored a sensational second-round knockout victory over perennial division contender Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since June, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov. The Frenchman has gone a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner since joining the promotional ranks in August of 2019.

Round one of the UFC 265 main event begins and Ciryl Gane begins with low kicks. He backs up Derrick Lewis with a right hand. ‘The Black Beast’ is being patient and looking for an opportunity to blitz forward. He leaps in with a head kick attempt but slips. He gets back up to his feet but eats a right hand from Gane. The Frenchman lands a good inside low kick. Derrick Lewis attempts to land one of his own but ends up hitting the Ciryl in the groin. The referee steps in to allow Gane a moment to recover. We restart and Lewis swings and misses with a wild right hand. Ciryl Gane smiles and then rips off a low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

On the edge of our seats for this one 😳 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/Km8yykha1a — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021

Round two of the UFC 265 main event begins and Ciryl Gane presses forward and lands a knee to the body. Derrick Lewis looks to secure a body lock but ‘Bon Gamin’ just shakes him off and presses him against the cage. Gane with some good knees from the clinch position. ‘The Black Beast’ appears happy to stay here, although he is not doing much in terms of offense. Ciryl Gane connects with a big elbow over the top. That appeared to stun Lewis. The fighters continue to battle against the cage. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 265 main event begins and Ciryl Gane immediately begins to circle Derrick Lewis while peppering him with his jab. ‘The Black Beast’ has struggled to get off any good strikes thus far. Gane with a knee and then another. Lewis is beginning to cover up. Big punches now followed by more knees. Lewis goes to the ground. More strikes from Gane. This one is all over.

Ciryl Gane TKOs Derrick Lewis in the third round pic.twitter.com/L1pChAvB8R — Will (@ChillemDafoe) August 8, 2021

Official UFC 265 Result: Ciryl Gane def. Derrick Lewis via TKO in Round 3

With tonight’s victory in Houston, Gane is now expected to have a title unification fight with Francis Ngannou. Who do you think will emerge victorious when ” squares off with ‘The Predator’ later this year? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!