UFC 265 Bonus Report: Six fighters awarded bonuses

The Octagon returned to Houston for tonight’s UFC 265 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

The highly anticipated interim heavyweight title fight proved to be a one-sided affair. Ciryl Gane was able to utilize some fancy footwork and technical striking to seriously outpoint Derrick Lewis through the opening ten minutes of the fight. Then, in round three, the Frenchman put ‘The Black Beast’ away for good after landing a plethora of knees and punches.

In the co-main event of UFC 265, men’s bantamweight contenders Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz squared off in hopes of moving closer to a shot at promotional gold. The bout resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. Jose Aldo showed off his boxing skills while mixing in some heavy low kicks for the first time in recent memory. After fifteen minutes of solid back and forth action, Aldo was awarded the decision victory from the judges in attendance.

The rest of tonight’s fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the UFC 265 event, promotional officials announced at the post-fight press conference that six fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green each picked up an extra $50k for their thrilling fight that served as tonight’s featured prelim. Fiziev wound up winning the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Jessica Penne earned an extra $50k for her first round submission victory over former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Performance of the night: Vicente Luque picked up an extra $50k for his first round submission win over Michael Chiesa on tonight’s UFC 265 main card.

Performance of the night: Ciryl Gane earned an extra $50k for his third round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis in tonight’s event headliner.

Performance of the night: Miles Johns earned an extra $50k for his first round knockout victory over Anderson dos Santos in tonight’s opening bout.

