UFC 255: ‘Figueiredo vs. Perez’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 255 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez.

Figueiredo (19-1 MMA) captured the promotions vacant flyweight title this past July on Fight Island when he scored a first-round submission victory over Joseph Benavidez.

The Brazilian champion will enter tonight’s UFC 255 main event on four-fight win streak, which includes three stoppage victories.

Meanwhile, Alex Perez (24-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s event headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jussier Formiga at UFC 250. The American has gone 11-1 over his past twelve fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming to Joesph Benavidez by way of TKO.

A women’s flyweight title fight featuring reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko taking on top contender Jennifer Maia serves as the co-main event of UFC 255.

Shevchenko (19-3 MMA) has gone a perfect 5-0 since making the drop to the UFC’s flyweight division. During that stretch, ‘The Bullet’ captured the promotions vacant 125-pound strap by defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk and has since gone on to defend the strap on three consecutive occasions.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Maia (18-6-1 MMA) is coming off a submission win over Joanne Calderwood in her most recent effort this past August. The Brazilian has gone 3-2 since joining the UFC ranks in July of 2018.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 255 main card is a highly anticipated welterweight scrap between Mike Perry and Tim Means.

‘Platinum’ missed weight by 4.5 pounds for tonight’s fight card and is thus forced to forfeit 30% of his purse to ‘The Dirty Bird’.

Perry (14-6 MMA) was last seen in action this past June, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for Perry, who had previously suffered setbacks to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque respectively.

Meanwhile, Tim Means (30-12-1 MMA) got back in the win column in August, this after scoring a unanimous decision victory over Laureano Staropoli.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 255: ‘Figueiredo vs. Perez’ Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC 255 Main Card (10pm Est on PPV)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez –

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia –

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means –

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo –

Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig – Craig def. Rua via TKO (tap to strikes) in Round 2

UFC 255 Prelims (8pm Est on ESPN+)

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval – Moreno def. Royval via TKO at 4:59 of Round 1

Fuuuck his shoulder was out. pic.twitter.com/b6Tyyqj3iK — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) November 22, 2020

Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright – Buckley def. Wright via KO (punch) at :18 of Round 2

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski – Shevchenko def. Lipski via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:43 of Round 2

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby – Dalby def. Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

UFC 255 Early Prelims (6:30 pm Est on UFC Fight Pass)

Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden – Jouban def. Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

WOW! SIMPLY WOW! 🐍 @AlanJouban squeezed with all his might but couldn't get the tap to close. #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/R12YUlKGZ1 — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2020

Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus – Daukaus def. Stoltzfus by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov – Palatnikov def. Cosce via TKO (punches) at 2:27 of Round 3

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 255 main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez? Share your predictions in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on November 21, 2020