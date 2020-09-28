UFC 254: ‘Khabib vs. Gaethje’ to feature a six-fight main card

Next month’s highly anticipated UFC 254: ‘Khabib vs Gaethje’ event will feature a six-bout main card according to the promotion.

During last night’s UFC 253 broadcast, the promotion announced that next month’s pay-per-view event on Fight Island would showcase a six-fight main card.

Headlining the event is a lightweight title unification bout featuring undefeated division kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov taking on current interim title holder Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje (22-2 MMA) will enter his showdown with Khabib on a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by form of stoppage. In his most recent effort at UFC 249, ‘The Highlight‘ defeated Tony Ferguson by way of fifth round TKO to capture the promotions interim lightweight title.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing his father Abdulmanap due to complications from Covid-19. ‘The Eagle’ most recently competed at UFC 242 in September of 2019, where he scored a submission victory over Dustin Poirier to retain his lightweight crown.

The co-main event of UFC 254: ‘Khabib vs Gaethje’ features a key middleweight battle between former division champion Robert Whittaker and surging contender Jared Cannonier.

Cannonier (13-4 MMA) will enter the event on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jack Hermansson at UFC Copenhagen in September of 2019. Prior to defeating ‘The Joker’, Cannonier had earned TKO wins over former MMA champions in Anderson Silva and David Branch respectively.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker (21-5 MMA) will be looking to build off the momentum of his recent win over Darren Till when he squares off with Cannonier at UFC 254. The former middleweight champion is hoping that an impressive win over ‘The Killa Gorilla’ will earn him a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

UFC President Dana White has already confirmed that if Jared Cannonier can defeat Robert Whittaker at UFC 254, he will then receive the next title opportunity against reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya.

Get the complete UFC 254: ‘Khabib vs Gaethje’ main card below:

Main Card:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

UFC 254: ‘Khabib vs Gaethje’ takes place October 24 from Fight Island and features a special start time. Who are you picking to emerge victorious that evening? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 27, 2020