UFC 248 weigh-in results: Both title fights get green light

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with the stacked UFC 248 card.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will attempt the first defense of his reign opposite fearsome contender Yoel Romero — widely regarded as the scariest fighter in the division. Adesanya was originally expected to face top contender Paulo Costa, but shifted his attention to Romero when Costa was unable to accept the fight due to a bicep injury.

The UFC 248 co-main event will also be a title fight, as Weili Zhang looks to defend the UFC strawweight title against the former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Zhang is the first UFC champion from China and is viewed as a potential superstar, while Jedrzejczyk was the longest-reigning champion in the division’s history.

Elsewhere on this stacked fight card, we’ll witness appearances from names like Li Jingliang, Neil Magny, Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira, Max Griffin, Sean O’Malley, Mark Madsen and lots more.

At 12:00pm ET on Friday morning, Adesanya, Romero, Zhang, Jedrzejczyk and the other stars of this exciting event stepped onto the scale to weigh in for their looming battles.

See the full results of the UFC 248 weigh-ins below (via MMA Fighting):

<noscript><iframe title="UFC 248: Official Weigh-In Live Stream - MMA Fighting" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2ulRIyVwAy8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

***Refresh for updates***

UFC 248 Main Card | 10:00pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Israel Adesanya (184.5) vs. Yoel Romero (185)

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (115)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Li Jingliang (171)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Max Griffin (170.5)

UFC 248 Prelims | 8:00pm ET on ESPN

Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Jose Quinonez (135.5)

Mark Madsen (156) vs. Austin Hubbard (154.5)

Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs. Saparbek Safarov (186)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Deron Winn (185.5)

UFC 248 Early Prelims | 6:30pm ET on ESPN+

Emily Whitmire* (117.5) vs. Polyana Viana (116) — Whitmire missed weight

Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (135.5)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/6/2020.