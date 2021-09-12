Tito Ortiz reacts following knockout loss to Anderson Silva

Tito Ortiz made his professional boxing debut this evening in Florida opposite fellow former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Ortiz (21-12-1 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) had most previously competed in combat sports in December of 2019, where he scored a submission victory over Alberto El Patron in a MMA bout. The win marked Tito’s third in a row, as he had previously scored first-round finishes over Chuck Liddell and Chael Sonnen.

As for Anderson Silva (34-11 MMA, 3-1 Boxing), the former UFC middleweight kingpin was making a quick return to the squared circle this after scoring a stunning upset over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr back in June.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ had missed weight by five pounds for tonight’s contest and thus was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to ‘The Spider’.

Adding salt to that wound was the fact that Tito Ortiz only lasted 81 seconds in the ring with Anderson Silva this evening. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ came forward quickly from the opening bell with some jabs and punches. However, Silva was easily able to evade those strikes and wound up rocking Tito with a counter right hand. After a pair of follow-up left hooks Ortiz was down for good.

Official Result: Anderson Silva def. Tito Ortiz via KO at 1:21 of Round 1

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s ‘Triller: Legends 2’ event, Ortiz took to social media where he provided the following message for his fans.

Win some lose some but I will fight another day! #TRILLER — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) September 12, 2021

“Win some lose some but I will fight another day!” – Ortiz wrote.

Would you like to see Tito Ortiz compete in boxing again following tonight’s knockout loss to Anderson Silva? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!