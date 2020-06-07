Stipe Miocic teases imminent return to the Octagon

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic returned his imminent comeback to the Octagon after nearly a year away from the cage.

Miocic has not fought since UFC 241 in August 2019 due to injuries and then the coronavirus pandemic. Miocic dealt with an eye injury for months following his rematch with Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 and then afterwards ran into the coronavirus pandemic as a first responder in his native Ohio. UFC president Dana White was among those to criticize the UFC heavyweight champion for turning down fights as Miocic said he would only fight Cormier in the trilogy match once he was finished with his first responder duties. White even threatened to strip Miocic of his title.

It appears that at long last Miocic is ready to return to the Octagon. In a new social media post, the UFC heavyweight champ hinted that he will be returning to the Octagon soon.

The time has come. Who’s ready!? #SM

The UFC is going to most likely book Miocic against Cormier in the third fight between the two heavyweight legends. The pair first met back at UFC 226 in July 2018, when Cormier upset Miocic with a first-round KO to take home the title and become a double champ. Then in the rematch last summer, Miocic scored a fourth-round TKO over his rival to take home the belt. Neither fighter has competed since the rematch last August.

With Francis Ngannou and other heavyweights like Curtis Blaydes and Alistair Overeem climbing the ranks, the UFC needs Miocic to get back in the cage and defend his heavyweight belt. The UFC heavyweight title is one of the most marquee belts in mixed martial arts and with other stars like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor not competing, the promotion needs its secondary stars like Miocic to be active and defend their belts.

What month do you think we will see Stipe Miocic again?