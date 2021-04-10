Pros react to Daniel Rodriguez defeating Mike Perry at UFC Vegas 23

A welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Daniel Rodriguez kicked off today’s UFC Vegas 23 main card from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Perry (14-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means back in November of 2020. Prior to that setback, ‘Platinum‘ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (14-2 MMA) had entered today’s UFC Vegas 23 fight with Mike Perry in hopes of rebounding from his recent loss to Nicolas Dalby at UFC 255. That defeat had snapped a nine-fight winning streak for the man known as ‘D-Rod’.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 23 main card welterweight bout proved to be a rather one-sided contest. Daniel Rodriguez was able to dominate Mike Perry in the standup department, battering ‘Platinum’ with a plethora of strikes. Although Perry did get the fight to the ground on two occasions, he couldn’t keep it there and thus ended up being heavily outpointed by Rodriguez.

Official UFC Vegas 23 Result: Daniel Rodriguez def. Mike Perry by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Rodriguez defeating Perry below:

Rodriguez is looking crisp tonight. Perry needs to switch it up quick. #UFCVegas23 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

Perry needs to takedown more — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2021

This is getting ugly. Perry might be banking on Rodriguez slowing down to throw some bombs back. #UFCVegas23 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

Rodriguez jab is none stop poking Perry #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/QZGUYov4Vi — Chris Clements (@menaceclements) April 10, 2021

That’s toughness you can’t teach. But man, there’s some work to be done there. Rodriguez was on and sharp all day. #UFCVegas23 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

These dudes are throwing MLB fastballs at each other’s head! #UFConABC2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 10, 2021

Who would you like to see Daniel Rodriguez fight next following his decision victory over Mike Perry this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!