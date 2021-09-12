Pros react after Vitor Belfort TKO’s Evander Holyfield

Triller Fight Club returned tonight with ‘Legends 2’, a fight card headlined by boxing heavyweights Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

The event was originally slated to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. However, the fight card was moved after original headliner Oscar De La Hoya was forced to withdraw due to illness, and Holyfield was booked as the short-notice replacement. California would not sanction the Holyfield vs Belfort fight to take place in the state which resulted in the event being shifted to Florida.

Evander Holyfield, who is now 58-years-old, had not competed since 2011 where he scored a TKO victory over Brian Nielsen. The boxing legend, who is the only four-time world heavyweight champion, entered tonight’s contest sporting a 44-10-2 record a professional.

Meanwhile, Vitor Belfort (26-14 MMA, 2-0 Boxing) was returning to combat sports for the first time since 2018 this evening. In his most previous effort at UFC 224, ‘The Phenom’ wound up suffering a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida. That setback was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over Nate Marquardt in 2017.

Tonight’s Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort bout proved to be a a short and very one-sided contest. ‘The Phenom’ came out aggressively and did not stop throwing big punches until the referee stepped in to mercifully save the boxing legend in Evander Holyfield.

Official Result: Vitor Belfort def. Evander Holyfield via TKO at 1:49 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Holyfield vs. Belfort below:

I started this MMA fighters being Boxers trend. — Funky (@Benaskren) September 12, 2021

Holy shit I feel like a kid again about to watch Holyfield in the ring again — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) September 12, 2021

I’ll unretire if they give my someone i can KO 100%. Knocking someone out looks kind of fun lol — Funky (@Benaskren) September 12, 2021

He looks amazing what a legend @holyfield — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) September 12, 2021

hes about to throw down!! pic.twitter.com/t7euJ3ytnG — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 12, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Vitor Belfort defeating Evander Holyfield:

Thank you ref 👊🏾🙏🏾 — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) September 12, 2021

The year I born Evander Holyfield was winning medal in the Olympic game. Much respect. See him in the ring today was an inspiration. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) September 12, 2021

And like that it’s over @vitorbelfort showing he is still very dangerous💯 wonder if @OscarDeLaHoya still wants the fight with Belfort after seeing he still has the power? We could keep this boxing vs Mma going would be a honor to box ODLH @trillerfight — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) September 12, 2021

