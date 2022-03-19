Pros react after Tom Aspinall subs Alexander Volkov at UFC London

Tonight’s UFC London event was headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Alexander Volkov.

Aspinall (12-2 MMA) had entered Saturday’s main event sporting a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Sergey Spivak. All seven of the Brits recent wins had come by stoppage, six of which occurred in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov (34-10 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September’s UFC 267 event, where he had scored a unanimous decision victory over Marcin Tybura. Prior to that the former Bellator heavyweight champion had dropped a decision loss to Ciryl Gane.

Tonight’s UFC London main event proved to be a coming out party for Tom Aspinall. The Manchester native made things look easy against his Russian opponent earning a first round submission victory. Aspinall was able to secure a straight arm lock shortly after the midway point of the opening round, which forced Volkov to tapout.

Check out how the pros reacted to today’s ‘Apsinall vs. Volkov’ main event below:

Main event time ! Lets go Tom !! #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

LFG Time for the big boys to play and close this amazing show!!!#UFCLondon 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022

KO I reckon #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

Post-fight reaction to Tom Aspinall submitting Alexander Volkov in the very first round of the UFC London main event:

What a performance by Aspinall! Absolutely bodied a veteran in Alexander Volkov. The heavyweight division has a legit prospect! #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022

Tom Aspinall has Gold in his future! #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 19, 2022

Ok a sub will do 😂😂 what a win !!! #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

Take a bow lads….. take a bow #UFCLondon — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 19, 2022

Tom Aspinall is so good!! So we’ll rounded and moves like a damn featherweight #UFCLondon — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 19, 2022

Tom has some technique!! I think he’s a future champ ! Sick hands #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

Good call out but it would’ve been better if he poured a beer in a shoe then threw it in the trash and gave tai the finger — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2022

No one really used to drink beers after the fight. 🤔 Now everyone does 🙄🥱 — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) March 19, 2022

Following his impressive victory this evening, Tom Aspinall called out top ranked heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa.

Who would you like to see Aspinall fight in his next Octagon appearance? Are you interested in seeing the Brit take on ‘Bam Bam’?