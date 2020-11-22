Pros react after Tim Means defeats Mike Perry at UFC 255

A highly anticipated welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Tim Means took place on tonight’s UFC 255 main card from Las Vegas.

‘Platinum’ had missed weight by 4.5 pounds for tonight’s fight card and was thus forced to forfeit 30% of his purse to ‘The Dirty Bird’.

Perry (14-7 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past June, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for Perry, who had previously suffered setbacks to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque respectively.

Meanwhile, Tim Means (31-12-1 MMA) had entered UFC 255 looking to build off the momentum from his unanimous decision victory over Laureano Staropoli.

Tonight’s Perry vs. Means fight proved to be an absolute war. Mike Perry nearly finished the fight with a rear-naked choke in round one, but ‘The Dirty Bird’ managed to survive. In round two, Means would begin to turn the tide in his favor behind an effective jab. Round three was an absolute slugfest but a round in which Tim Means clearly got the better of Mike Perry.

Official UFC 255 Result: Tim Means def. Mike Perry by decision (30-27 , 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Means defeating Perry below:

I’ll go Means here — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 22, 2020

I actually really like Tim means , just doubled up … let’s see what happens here … should be bloody either way — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 22, 2020

Ugh why couldn’t till be in the corner right now lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 22, 2020

Mike Perry bjj is actually good I didn’t expect that — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 22, 2020

Mike Perry walking out to Halo, being cornered by his pregnant girlfriend while Rogan, Anik, and DC crack jokes is such a beautiful reminder that this sport is not like any other sport. GOD BLESS MMA. 😂 #UFC255 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) November 22, 2020

Now then range of means might take over this next 10 minutes — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 22, 2020

Agreed. If someone scored it for perry I wouldn’t be mad https://t.co/YuWx1tn1ki — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 22, 2020

What a fight!! Ahh man, did that just take FOTN from Jouban and Gooden?! Great fights tonight! #UFC255 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

