Pros react after Tim Means defeats Mike Perry at UFC 255

By
Chris Taylor
-
Mike Perry girlfriend, Jon Jones

A highly anticipated welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Tim Means took place on tonight’s UFC 255 main card from Las Vegas.

‘Platinum’ had missed weight by 4.5 pounds for tonight’s fight card and was thus forced to forfeit 30% of his purse to ‘The Dirty Bird’.

Perry (14-7 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past June, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for Perry, who had previously suffered setbacks to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque respectively.

Meanwhile, Tim Means (31-12-1 MMA) had entered UFC 255 looking to build off the momentum from his unanimous decision victory over Laureano Staropoli.

Tonight’s Perry vs. Means fight proved to be an absolute war. Mike Perry nearly finished the fight with a rear-naked choke in round one, but ‘The Dirty Bird’ managed to survive. In round two, Means would begin to turn the tide in his favor behind an effective jab. Round three was an absolute slugfest but a round in which Tim Means clearly got the better of Mike Perry.

Official UFC 255 Result: Tim Means def. Mike Perry by decision (30-27 , 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Means defeating Perry below:

Who would you like to see Tim Means fight next following his decision victory over Mike Perry this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 21, 2020