Pros react after Paul Craig stops Shogun Rua at UFC 255

A light heavyweight rematch between former division champion Shogun Rua and surging contender Paul Craig kicked off tonight’s UFC 255 main card.

Rua (27-12-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past July where he scored a split-decision victory over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. The former UFC and PRIDE champion, Shogun, had gone 2-0-1 over his last three fights overall, with his lone draw in the time coming to Craig.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (14-4-1 MMA) had also gone 2-0-1 over his past three Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event. In his most previous effort this past July, the Scottish standout had scored a submission victory over Gadzhimurad Antigulov.

Tonight’s Rua vs. Craig rematch proved to be a an exciting back and forth affair. Paul Craig was able to gain the early momentum in round one after landing a pair of takedowns. However, Rua was able to take top position for the final minute of the opening frame leaving many pundits debating how the round should be scored. In round two Paul Craig was once again able to force Shogun Rua on his back and eventually worked his way to a dominant position. Once securing the back of the former champion, the Scottish standout unleashed a plethora of ground forcing the referee to step in and call a stop to the fight.

Official UFC 255 Result: Paul Craig def. Shogun Rua via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Craig defeating Rua below:

Former opponent or not, @ShogunRua has always been an inspiration and idol to me. Let’s go Shogun!!!! — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) November 22, 2020

Gotta take my hero here … Shogun time baby 👊🏻👊🏻🔪🔪 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 22, 2020

It’s crazy to think that after all these years and Shogun is still here fighting at a high-level! #UFC255 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 22, 2020

If you don’t love Shogun You are a bad person — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 22, 2020

The fact I used to watch Shogun fight before I ever laced me up is crazy! — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) November 22, 2020

Craig fought a masterful fight , great plan against Dangerous legend of the game 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 22, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 21, 2020