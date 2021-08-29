Pros react after Daniel Rodriguez defeats Kevin Lee at UFC Vegas 35

A highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring Kevin Lee taking on Daniel Rodriguez went down on tonight’s UFC Vegas 35 main card.

Lee (18-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira back in March of 2020. Prior to that setback, the Michigan native had scored a sensational knockout win over Gregor Gillespie.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (16-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s event sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most previous effort resulting in a TKO victory over Preston Parsons.

Tonight’s Lee vs. Rodriguez bout proved to be a grueling fifteen minute battle. ‘The MoTown Phenom’ was able to get off to a strong start in the fight after landing an early takedown. However, ‘D-Rod’ was able to turn the tide in his favor in round two and continued to keep momentum throughout the final five minutes of the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 35 Result: Daniel Rodriguez def. Kevin Lee by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Rodriguez vs. Lee below:

I think Rodriguez is going to pop Lee’s big ass head tonight. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 29, 2021

He ain’t do that to me — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 29, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Daniel Rodriguez defeating Kevin Lee:

🤨 Top 5 right? We all saw 🤷🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 29, 2021

Respect to @MoTownPhenom it was a good try bud — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 29, 2021

Keep your head up @MoTownPhenom! — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 29, 2021

