Pros react after Ciryl Gane stops Junior dos Santos at UFC 256

A heavyweight bout featuring former division champion Junior dos Santos taking on Ciryl Gane kicked off tonight’s UFC 256 pay-per-view event.

Dos Santos (21-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. In his most previous effort at UFC 252, ‘JDS’ suffered a second round TKO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik. That setback was preceded by stoppage losses to Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane had entered UFC 256 sporting a perfect professional record of 6-0. The Frenchman was stepping inside the Octagon for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Tanner Boser twelve months ago when he squared off with Junior dos Santos this evening.

Tonight’s heavyweight collision was dictated by Ciryl Gane. The Frenchman was able to utilize some heavy low kicks to get the better of ‘JDS’ in Round One. Then, in round two, Gane put Junior Dos Santos away with punches after stunning the former champ with a hard jab.

Official UFC 256 Result: Ciryl Gane def. Junior dos Santos via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Gane defeating Dos Santos below:

Still don’t understand how JDS is this big of an underdog! No big names on Ganes resume — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

This should be another exciting one. No takedowns on this one. Let’s go!! #UFC256 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 13, 2020

Perfect way to start the card. Established veteran vs very physically imposing, undefeated, newcomer. #ufc256 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 13, 2020

This octagon is too small for these two 😂#UFC256 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 13, 2020

I understand now why Gane was a -400 😂😂😂. JDS should start considering a new profession. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

Levels to this striking ting 📈 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 13, 2020

This exactly why I got the tattoo on back of my head 🤐 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 13, 2020

Love JDS but he was turning away on the feet and it landed further back than expected. Can’t blame Gane. #UFC256 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 13, 2020

