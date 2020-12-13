Pros react after Ciryl Gane stops Junior dos Santos at UFC 256

A heavyweight bout featuring former division champion Junior dos Santos taking on Ciryl Gane kicked off tonight’s UFC 256 pay-per-view event.

Dos Santos (21-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. In his most previous effort at UFC 252, ‘JDS’ suffered a second round TKO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik. That setback was preceded by stoppage losses to Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane had entered UFC 256 sporting a perfect professional record of 6-0. The Frenchman was stepping inside the Octagon for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Tanner Boser twelve months ago when he squared off with Junior dos Santos this evening.

Tonight’s heavyweight collision was dictated by Ciryl Gane. The Frenchman was able to utilize some heavy low kicks to get the better of ‘JDS’ in Round One. Then, in round two, Gane put Junior Dos Santos away with punches after stunning the former champ with a hard jab.

Official UFC 256 Result: Ciryl Gane def. Junior dos Santos via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Gane defeating Dos Santos below:

