Pros react after Ciryl Gane defeats Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

By
Chris Taylor
-
Tonight’s UFC 265 event in Houston was headlined by a interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

Lewis (25-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event with Gane (10-0 MMA) sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort this past February, ‘The Black Beast‘ had scored a spectacular second-round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane was making a quick turnaround at UFC 265. ‘Bon Gamin’ had previously made the walk to the Octagon in June, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov. The Frenchman had gone a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner ahead of tonight’s main event.

Tonight’s UFC 265 main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Ciryl Gane was able to utilize some fancy footwork and technical striking to seriously outpoint Derrick Lewis through the opening ten minutes of the fight. Then, in round three, the Frenchman put ‘The Black Beast’ away for good after landing a plethora of knees and punches.

Official UFC 265 Result: Ciryl Gane def. Derrick Lewis via TKO in Round 3

With tonight's victory at UFC 265 in Houston, Ciryl Gane is now expected to have a title unification fight with Francis Ngannou next.

