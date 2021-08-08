Pros react after Ciryl Gane defeats Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Tonight’s UFC 265 event in Houston was headlined by a interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

Lewis (25-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event with Gane (10-0 MMA) sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most previous effort this past February, ‘The Black Beast‘ had scored a spectacular second-round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane was making a quick turnaround at UFC 265. ‘Bon Gamin’ had previously made the walk to the Octagon in June, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov. The Frenchman had gone a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner ahead of tonight’s main event.

Tonight’s UFC 265 main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Ciryl Gane was able to utilize some fancy footwork and technical striking to seriously outpoint Derrick Lewis through the opening ten minutes of the fight. Then, in round three, the Frenchman put ‘The Black Beast’ away for good after landing a plethora of knees and punches.

Official UFC 265 Result: Ciryl Gane def. Derrick Lewis via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Lewis vs. Gane below:

Ok the black beast looks in shape for this one #UFC265 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 8, 2021

Gane thoughts he was slick . Tried to walk out to the Texas boy Paul Wall,thinking the crowd would catch the vibe and cheer him on 😂. Houston is Lewis country ! #UFC265 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 8, 2021

Oh shit ! Heavyweight UFC interim title ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 8, 2021

Gane by Masterclass ⭐️ #UFC265 — Volkan Oezdemir (@volkan_oezdemir) August 8, 2021

Lewis not enjoying this fight. Gane looks great !!! #UFC265 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 8, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Ciryl Gane defeating Derrick Lewis:

Sick performance by Gane against Lewis. This sets up a massive showdown with the champ @francis_ngannou ! Who u guys got ? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 8, 2021

France wins the interim heavyweight title. 👏 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 8, 2021

@ufc Gane will be a champ for years to come 👍🏿👊🏿 #ufc265 — Gary Goodridge (@garyhgoodridge) August 8, 2021

With tonight’s victory at UFC 265 in Houston, Ciryl Gane is now expected to have a title unification fight with Francis Ngannou next. Who do you think will emerge victorious when ” squares off with ‘The Predator’ later this year? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!