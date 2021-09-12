Pros react after Anderson Silva KO’s Tito Ortiz

Anderson Silva
Image Credit: Amanda Wescott, Triller

Tonight’s Triller Fight Club: ‘Holyfield vs Belfort’ event was co-headlined by a boxing match between former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ had missed weight by five pounds for tonight’s contest and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to ‘The Spider’.

Tito Ortiz (21-12-1 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) had most previously competed in combat sports in December of 2019, where he scored a submission victory over Alberto El Patron in a MMA bout. The win marked Tito’s third in a row, as he had previously scored first-round finishes over Chuck Liddell and Chael Sonnen.

Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz
Image Credit: Amanda Wescott, Triller

As for Anderson Silva (34-11 MMA, 3-1 Boxing), the former UFC middleweight kingpin was making a quick return to the squared circle this after scoring a stunning upset over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr back in June.

Tonight’s Silva vs. Ortiz boxing match proved to be a quick and one sided affair. Tito Ortiz came forward quickly with jabs and right hooks but ‘The Spider’ easily slipped and evaded those punches. Anderson Silva eventually countered with a right hand that immediately stunned Tito. The former UFC middleweight kingpin followed up with a left hand that sent ‘The Huntington Beach Bay Boy’ crashing to the canvas.

Official Result: Anderson Silva def. Tito Ortiz via KO at 1:21 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Silva vs. Ortiz below:

Post-fight reactions to Anderson defeating Tito Ortiz:

