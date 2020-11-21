Mike Perry responds after fight fan suggests: “The world would be a better place without you”

UFC welterweight Mike Perry (14-6 MMA) has had a rough couple of weeks ahead of his UFC 255 contest with Tim Means (30-12-1 MMA).

Ten days ago, ‘Platinum’ took to Twitter where he revealed that he still had twenty-five pounds to cut for his fight with Means on November 21.

“10 days. 25lbs I’m not sure how I do it but here we go….” – Perry wrote.

Then, during his pre-fight media obligations, Mike Perry announced that he still had 20 pounds left to cut in the next couple of days.

“It is what it is,” Perry said (MMA Mania). “I have to be on weight on Friday morning. Over the years, I’ve done it a little early, because I didn’t want to do it last minute. Since I understand the process more, I can wait. So, I still have like 20 [pounds] that I’m going to plan on cutting last minute.”

“I understand hard work. So, it’s not really that I’m worried, but I am curious if I’ve gotten bigger. I know I can do it.”

Despite his confidence, Mike Perry wound up missing weight by a whopping 4.5 pounds at this morning’s UFC 255 weigh-ins.

Following the weight miss, Perry spoke to Helen Yee Sports and acknowledged he made some mistakes.

“I don’t know, I just made the mistakes too late. I didn’t get dehydrated early enough, I thought I could just dehydrate late. Some people do it that way, I’ve always heard, some people cut the 15 (pounds) in one night. I tried to get 15 (pounds) off yesterday and all night,” Perry said. “When I was tweeting I just finished some exercise and couldn’t get no sweat going. I tried all the way up until 10:20 this morning. 2 a.m., 6 a.m., and 9 a.m., I kept trying and trying and only lost a pound or two in that time. So, it was just a broken record at that point. I was ready to rehydrate and I figured Tim Means would be grateful to get 30 percent and show up and fight.”

Most recently, Mike Perry took to social media where he responded to a fight fan who suggested that “the world would be a better place” without him in it.

I just feel so much better now thank you https://t.co/7XvtueoxvS — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 21, 2020

“I just feel so much better now thank you.” Perry replied.

Perry (14-6 MMA) was last seen in action this past June, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for Perry, who had previously suffered setbacks to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque respectively.

How do you think Mike Perry will perform against Tim Means following his miserable weight cut for UFC 255? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 20, 2020