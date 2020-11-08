Max Griffin calls out Carlos Condit and Vicente Luque after vicious TKO win at UFC Vegas 13

UFC welterweight Max Griffin has called out Carlos Condit and Vicente Luque after his vicious TKO win at UFC Vegas 13.

Griffin battered UFC newcomer Ramiz Brahimaj, giving him black eyes with a laser-accurate jab and eventually finishing the fight with a series of strikes in the clinch. Brahimaj suffered a gruesome ear injury and the doctor was forced to wave off the fight. It was a huge win for Griffin and improved the veteran’s overall UFC record to 4-6.

Following his win over Brahimaj, Griffin was asked who he wants to fight next, and he suggested two fun fights with veteran strikers Condit and Luque.

“I have respect for all these guys, but there are some names I need to throw out. Carlos Condit, I’ve always wanted to fight a legend like him. I have so much respect for him. I love that man. And Vicente Luque—he’s a beast. He slugs it out and that would be a sick fight,” Griffin said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Griffin against Condit makes a lot of sense. Condit was able to break a five-fight losing skid in his last fight when he edged out a decision over former TUF winner Court McGee. However, Condit is an aging veteran and is nowhere near title contention, and neither is Griffin. But regardless of any rankings or title implications, Griffin vs. Condit just sounds like a fun fight. These are two men who embrace carnage and this is a great callout.

As for Luque, that’s also a fun fight but since Luque is ranked in the top-15 it seems unlikely he would want to fight an unranked fighter in Griffin. Still, Griffin is an exciting fighter so I’m sure the UFC would have a problem finding a matchup for him. One that I think would be fun is against Niko Price, though he is likely facing a suspension for weed.

Who do you want to see Max Griffin fight next?