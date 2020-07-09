Mackenzie Dern targeted for Octagon return against Randa Markos

Mackenzie Dern is set to take on Randa Markos in a compelling strawweight fight targeted for September 12 in Las Vegas, according to a report from MMA Fighting.

Dern last fought in late May, when she picked up a first-round submission victory over Hannah Cifers with a knee-bar. The win separated her from the first loss of her professional career, a decision defeat at the hands of Amanda Ribas. With her win over Cifers, Dern improved to a solid 8-1 overall in mixed martial arts.

Markos, on the other hand, is 10-8-1 and has been competing in the UFC since 2014, going 6-7-1 during her time with the promotion. In her last fight, she lost a decision to Ribas. She holds wins over the likes Ashley Yoder, Angela Hill, Juliana Lima and Carla Esparza, but has never tallied back-to-back wins in the Octagon.

After Dern defeated Cifers, she laid out plans to move back onto a win-streak in her next fight. She’ll have that opportunity against Markos, but the Canadian has never lost two in a row, and certainly won’t be looking to do so now.

“I’m so happy with my performance. I knew that Hannah wasn’t an easy girl,” Dern said after she beat Cifers. “She’s so tough and I didn’t want to get too much in the clinch with her and be in a brawling situation. So when I was in the clinch, I knew I was going to feel her strength and her muscles. As soon I was able to get the takedown, even though I was on bottom, the coaches said, ‘Don’t pull guard. If you’re on the bottom that’s fine, but don’t pull guard.’ So I got the takedown, went on bottom, and I was happy she wasn’t defending the leg much.”

“I definitely want to take advantage that events are off and can stay with my daughter, and (I can) train hard and fight on ‘Fight Island’ or wherever the next fight is and get the win streak going,” Dern added.

Who do you think will win this Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos fight?