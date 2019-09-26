Khabib Nurmagomedov wife’s identity revealed?

According to a Russian state news agency called ‘Russia Beyond‘, the identity of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife has been leaked along with revealing information about ‘The Eagle’s’ life.

According to the news outlet, Nurmagomedov’s wife is called Patimat and the two were childhood sweethearts from his village, Silidi, in Dagestan. In an interview with Sport Express, it was revealed that his wife is a distant relative and is said to have carried the same surname prior to their marriage. It is common practice for families in small Russian villages to be distant relatives and know each other for multiple generations. It is also common practice for locals to marry within their community. The Nurmagomedov family are highly regarded in Silidi and Khabib’s father described Patimat’s family as ‘excellent’.

The pair married in June 2013, by which point Nurmagomedov had already joined the UFC and was making a name for himself in the lightweight division. According to media sources, Khabib Nurmagomedov returned to Dagestan to ask the father of his wife for her hand in marriage. However, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov clarified that at first, the young fighter sought his grandfather’s advice. They discussed in detail 5 to 6 women to be considered as Nurmagomedov’s future wife. In the end, Patimat was chosen but it is not clear who made the final decision.

During the marriage celebrations, Patimat wore a long veil which concealed her identity. The Nurmagomedov family are devout Muslims who believe the tradition that wives should only be ‘uncovered’ at home or in the presence of close relatives.

“A husband tells his wife to cover herself and she does. Her beauty should belong only to her husband. It is not a matter for discussion today, everything was decided 400 years ago,” said Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Similarly, Khabib’s mother maintains a level of secrecy and is kept out of the media spotlight. Nurmagomedov agrees with the sentiments of his father and believes having all his family around would hamper his success (transcript via Last Round).

“I believe that the family gets in the way. For instance, [Daniel] Cormier, does bring his family. During the last week, when he is shedding weight, his family is with him all the time. It helps him – but it would hamper me. I believe my family should stay away from all this.”

Women are expected to stay at home and fulfil a traditional role in the Dagestani culture. It is deemed inappropriate for women to use social media and the internet. However, there is one photo that surfaced online which is said to be Patimat, according to fans.

Patimat has two children by Khabib named Fatima born in 2015 and Magomed born in 2017. Their son was named after Nurmagomedov’s great grandfather. In September 2019, it was revealed that the family were expecting their third child.

According to Muslim tradition in Dagestan, it is acceptable for men to have up to four wives. However, this is in line with their beliefs and is not officially recognised by the Russian Federation (as polygamy is prohibited). Despite the possibility in the future, Khabib’s father clarified that his son currently has only one love and one wife. Abdulmanap adviced his son, “Not at your age, it’s too early, look after your first family.”