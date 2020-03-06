Khabib Nurmagomedov and coach Javier Mendez have a bet riding on the UFC 248 main event

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his coach Javier Mendez have an intriguing wager going regarding the UFC 248 main event this weekend.

The highly anticipated UFC Middleweight Championship showdown between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero on Saturday night has everyone talking. From fans to pundits and beyond, everyone is eager to see what’s going to happen when these two monsters of the division lock horns in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two men who seem to have a particularly keen interest are Nurmagomedov and Mendez, who took the time to discuss their thoughts regarding the fight prior to a recent training session — as seen on the coach’s YouTube channel.

<noscript><iframe title="Khabib - Javier Mendez pick winner Adesanya vs Romero #UFC" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EacLzU5MFZA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Nurmagomedov made it clear that he believes Yoel Romero, an old friend of his, will finally ascend to the top of the mountain and become Middleweight Champion. On the flip side, Mendez put his weight behind “The Last Stylebender” to successfully retain the title.

Mendez wanted to receive the prize of Islam Makhachev’s Gucci sunglasses if he was able to pick up the win, but it appears as if Khabib would much rather just buy him a new pair than become, in his own words, a ‘thief’.

If Nurmagomedov wins the bet and Romero takes the title, he wants a five-round sparring session with his coach.

While this is all nothing more than a bit of fun between friends, it’s safe to say that exchanges like this prove why these two have such a strong relationship.

They’ve worked together for years now and through it all, they have remained loyal to one another. They constantly secure high level results on a consistent basis, and you can just see the kind of respect Nurmagomedov has for Mendez.

In terms of the main event, it definitely seems like most people are split down the middle when trying to decide who they’re backing.

Who do you think will come out on top in this wager between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/6/2020.