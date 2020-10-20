Just Scrap Radio Ep. 15 with Javier Mendez, Sam Alvey & Casey Kenney

The 15th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 254.

We’re first joined by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head coach, Javier Mendez (2:34). Next, UFC light heavyweight, Sam Alvey (16:27) joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC bantamweight, Casey Kenney (28:16).

Javier Mendez opens up the show to help preview the UFC 254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. The AKA head coach talks about the training camp Nurmagomedov had for this fight and whether or not “The Highlight” is the toughest test of “The Eagle’s” career. Mendez also touches on a possible Georges St-Pierre superfight. The coach also talks about the Tony Ferguson fight and whether or not he thinks that will ever happen. He closes out the chat discussing whether or not Daniel Cormier would ever fight again.

Sam Alvey then comes on to preview his UFC 254 fight against Da Un Jung. Alvey talked about thinking he would be cut after losing his fourth straight fight back at UFC 249 and why he is staying at light heavyweight for this fight. Alvey also touches on a possible move to 185-pounds and how he expects this fight to go. The fan-favorite also says he has told the UFC he won’t let Marc Goddard cornering him again after controversial stoppages.

Casey Kenney closes out the show to preview his UFC 254 catchweight bout against Nathaniel Wood. Kenney talks about his win just three weeks ago on Fight Island. Even with the fight being in Abu Dhabi he explained why he decided to go home for 10 days instead of staying there. He also explains how he will defeat Wood and what a win does for him in a very stacked bantamweight division. Kenney also says he wants to get another fight in 2020.

