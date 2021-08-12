Jon Jones poses the most “problems” for Ciryl Gane at heavyweight, says Daniel Cormier

Ciryl Gane just recently claimed the interim heavyweight title and will face Francis Ngannou next, yet for Daniel Cormier, he believes Jon Jones poses the biggest problem for him.

Gane is a perfect 10-0 in MMA and has dominated everyone he has fought. Against Lewis, he didn’t let the hometown fighter get going and just picked him apart en route to a third-round stoppage. It was a dominant performance but for Cormier, he believes Jones has all the tools to pose problems for the Frenchman.

“This is crazy coming from me – Jon Jones,” Cormier said on his ESPN show DC & RC (via MMAJunkie). “Jon Jones is the guy that will present the most problems to Ciryl Gane. Why? Because Jones has fought at 205, Jon Jones has the skill of a little guy, Jon Jones has seen athletes before.

“Jon Jones beat me twice. I’m an athlete. He’s seen the speed, he’s seen the foot movement and the angles, he’s had to deal with guys like that before,” Cormier continued. “Now can he handle that at a weight class above? I don’t know. But I truly believe that Jones is one of the guys that truly can give Ciryl Gane problems, but I don’t know who beats him. I think Francis has his hands full.”

Although Cormier believes Jones presents the biggest problems for Gane, it’s uncertain if “Bones” will even fight Gane. He has voiced his displeasure about his pay and was holding out for a title shot at heavyweight. Yet, if the Frenchman defeats Ngannou whenever they fight then perhaps a Gane-Jones scrap does come to fruition in 2022.

Regardless, Bones still remains on the sidelines and awaits his next fight. However, he continues to be in the gym training daily.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Jon Jones poses a lot of problems for Ciryl Gane?