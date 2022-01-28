Henry Cejudo says Jon Jones is on “another level” compared to Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane: “He would literally eat these dudes for breakfast” Category: UFC

Henry Cejudo, 34, (16-2 MMA) is very impressed with Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) and his chances of dominating in the UFC heavyweight division.

Currently training alongside UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ Cejudo, at the ‘Fight Ready’ gym in Scottsdale, Arizona, ‘Bones’ already has his eye on the heavyweight title.

Jones is bound and determined to make his 265 lb weight class debut in 2022.

When commenting on last Saturday’s UFC 270 fight between Ngannou and Gane, Jones tweeted:

“At the end of the day, I’m f—ing them both up.” A tweet Jones later deleted.

Many assumed that Jones’ next fight would be the winner of that matchup which of course was Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA). However, it has since been determined that Ngannou needs knee surgery and will be out of action for 9-10 months. Plus, with his ongoing contract dispute with Dana White and the UFC, ‘The Predator’s’ future is unclear.

In speaking to ESPN on YouTube Henry Cejudo, ‘The Messenger’, commented that Jon Jones is on ‘another level’ compared to Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane:

“Yeah, Jon Jones is another level bro. Jones is just at a whole other level of talent, IQ, expertise and experience. I mean these guys, he would literally eat these dudes for breakfast… I don’t care who it is, I don’t care whoever it may be.” Cejudo said at the 3:00 mark. “I don’t think Francis is coming back. I think the money is too big for him in boxing so I do believe he’s taking a year off … I think Jones fighting in the next few months could be a possibility.”

