GLORY kickboxing star Alex Pereira chirps his long-time rival Israel Adesanya

GLORY kickboxing star Alex Pereira has become the latest in a long list of fighters to send a chirp to his long-time rival Israel Adesanya.

In 2017, Pereira met Adesanya in a kickboxing match at Glory of Heroes 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In what is still the lone KO loss to Adesanya’s combat sports career, Pereira knocked out Adesanya in devastating fashion. With Adesanya now, one of the biggest stars in the UFC, the clip of him getting KOed continues to get play on social media.

Fresh off of a TKO win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253, Adesanya has been getting called out left, right, and centre by many of the UFC’s top fighters including Jon Jones. He’s not in the UFC, but you can add Pereira to the list. On Thursday, the GLORY middleweight champion took to his Twitter to send a chirp to his rival Adesanya.

Hey pussy you still there? @stylebender — Alex Pereira (@AIexPereira) October 2, 2020

Hey pussy you still there? @stylebender

With so much uncertainty surrounding GLORY the promotion, and just the sport of kickboxing in general, there have been rumors that Pereira may want to transition to MMA full-time at some point. He does have a 2-1 record as a pro in mixed martial arts, but his last MMA fight was four years ago. Then again, perhaps he has been training and working on his grappling during the pandemic since he hasn’t fought for Glory since last December.

If he does intend on coming to the UFC, it would seem like the Contender Series would be the perfect spot for Pereira to show UFC president Dana White he has what it takes to be an MMA fighter. Pereira would obviously have to work his way up the ladder in the UFC middleweight division, and if he can catch his grappling up to his incredible striking attack he could very well have some success in the Octagon.

Would you want to see a rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya one day?