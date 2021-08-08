Francis Ngannou reacts after Ciryl Gane is crowned interim heavyweight champion at UFC 265

Reigning heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou tuned in to watch the promotion crown a interim title holder at tonight’s UFC 265 event in Houston.

Despite the fact that Ngannou had just captured the UFC heavyweight title back in March, Dana White and company decided a interim title fight was required for tonight’s event headliner in Texas.

With that being said, the promotion booked hometown favorite Derrick Lewis to square off with undefeated Frenchman Ciryl Gane for the UFC interim heavyweight title this evening.

Derrick Lewis (25-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 265 main event sporting a four-fight winning streak. ‘The Black Beast‘ had scored a spectacular second-round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes in his most previous effort this past February.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA) was making a quick turnaround at UFC 265. ‘Bon Gamin’ had previously made the walk to the Octagon in June, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov.

While Francis Ngannou was not in attendance for tonight’s event, he was obviously watching the broadcast.

After Ciril Gane proceeded to finish Derrick Lewis in the third round and capture UFC gold in tonight’s headliner, ‘The Predator’ took to Twitter where he shared the following reaction to the fight.

Impressive performance from Gane !

He's now a legit contender.

See you soon boy. When you know you know. #ufc265 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 8, 2021

Francis Ngannou was previously looking to book a super fight with Jon Jones for his first title defense. However, due to failed negotiations with the Dana White and company, the proposed contest has been put on the backburned, at least for now.

Ngannou last competed at March’s UFC 260 event, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Stipe Miocic to capture the promotions coveted heavyweight title.

What do you think of Francis Ngannou's reaction to tonight's UFC 265 main event between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane?