Flashback | Watch Jon Jones earn a finish in his MMA debut from April of 2008

Footage has emerged of Jon Jones beating Brad Bernard on the 13th anniversary of the win that kickstarted his mixed martial arts career.

Over the course of the last decade we’ve seen Jon Jones rise up through the ranks and become one of the pound-for-pound greatest fighters in MMA history. Now, as he prepares to make the shift up to heavyweight, many are wondering what he can continue to do to improve his legacy.

Jones entered the UFC with a 6-0 record but before all that, his journey in the sport began against the aforementioned Brad Bernard.

The fight took place at FFP: Untamed 20 in Boxborough, Massachusetts with “Bones” taking home the TKO win after just one minute and 32 seconds.

Apr12.2008 13 years ago today, 20 year old @JonnyBones made his professional MMA debut & finished Brad Bernard. pic.twitter.com/zZdJHez73G — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) April 12, 2021

According to Tapology, this was one of only two fights that Bernard had in his pro MMA career. His other took place against Jesse Peterson which also ended in a defeat.

Jones, on the other hand, has had an absolutely remarkable career with the UFC – and many are eager to see it continue for at least a few more years.

Whether or not that happens could seemingly come down to the current financial dispute that Jon is engaged in with the promotion. They seemingly don’t want to budge on the offer they’re making him to fight Francis Ngannou, whereas Jones wants to be paid what he feels like he deserves.

Nobody can deny that Jon Jones is one of the GOATs, but it’s also difficult to ignore how much he’s seemingly been underpaid. Now, we have to sit back and see whether or not he can make a breakthrough.

