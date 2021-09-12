Evander Holyfield says referee made a bad call in Vitor Belfort stoppage, still wants to fight Mike Tyson

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield returned to the squared circle this evening for a heavyweight bout with MMA superstar Vitor Belfort.

Holyfield, who is now 58-years-old, had not competed since 2011 where he scored a TKO victory over Brian Nielsen. Although many people, including members of his family, voiced their respective concerns about ‘The Real Deal’ returning to action, Evander remained confident that he would perform well this evening.

As for Evander Holyfield’s opponent, Vitor Belfort was returning to combat sports for the first time since 2018 this evening. In his most previous effort at UFC 224, ‘The Phenom’ suffered a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida.

Tonight’s Holyfield vs. Belfort bout proved to be a short lived and very one-sided contest. Vitor came out aggressively and did not stop throwing big punches until the referee stepped in to mercifully save the boxing legend.

It was certainly not the contest fight fans were hoping for and many individuals voiced their displeasure on social media.

For his part, Evander Holyfield doesn’t feel he was given a fair shake this evening in Florida. The boxing legend suggested that he “wasn’t hurt” and that the referee made a “bad call” and “should have let him continue” during his post-fight interview.

Holyfield also expressed his desire to have another fight with Mike Tyson.

