Dustin Poirier reacts after Conor McGregor claims their UFC 264 fight is off

Dustin Poirier was just as surprised as the rest of us when Conor McGregor announced their UFC 264 fight is off.

After Poirier went to social media to say McGregor never donated the $500k to his charity as promised, the Irishman went on a rampage on Twitter. After taking some shots at “The Diamond” he claimed their trilogy fight on July 10 was off, and Poirier sent a clever video McGregor’s way in a reply on Twitter.

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid,” McGregor tweeted about Poirier.

Dustin Poirier then responded with a gif of him knocking McGregor out back in January. To no surprise, the Irishman then responded with a picture of his KO over Poirier back in 2014.

After the back-and-forth on social media, Dustin Poirier took to Instagram to wonder if they will end up having their trilogy fight.

“Part 3 or nah,” Poirier wrote.

There is no question if the trilogy fight does end up happening in July it will be full of trash-talking. Both Poirier and Conor McGregor were nice in the rematch but after this recent exchange, the bad blood and rivalry is back.

Before the win over McGregor, Poirier scored a decision win over Dan Hooker to get back into the win column after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He’s also the former interim lightweight champion.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is 1-2 in his last three with the losses to Poirier and Nurmagomedov. His lone win during that stretch was a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone in January of 2020.

What do you make of this situation between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor?