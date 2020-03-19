Derrick Lewis thanks Israel Adesanya for claiming the “most boring fight ever”

Derrick Lewis is thankful Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero have taken his spot with the most boring fight in MMA history.

As the Coronavirus pandemic increases, “The Black Beast” spoke to Ariel Helwani from home about his health, a Francis Ngannou rematch and the lackluster UFC 248 headliner, between Yoel Romero vs Israel Adesanya. The fight signified Adesanya’s first title defence as middleweight champion, but it failed to grab the attention of fans who dubbed the five-rounds bout boring.

“Yeah I watched it, and I’m happy it ended the way it did,” said Lewis to Helwani. “Because everybody was giving me and Francis [Ngannou] hell for a long time, talking about how our fight being the boring-est fight ever.”

“The Predator” Ngannou faced off against the heavyweight in the co-main event of UFC 226 in 2018. The MMA community also roasted the fight for lacking action.

“So I’m glad that, they gotta have beat us, come on man,” Lewis laughed.

Part of the reason for both fights failing to deliver was the immeasurably high expectations. Francis Ngannou and Yoel Romero are heavy-hitters that deliver explosive KO finishes. Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya and Derrick Lewis are ultimate fan favorites.

According to Ariel Helwani, the MMA analyst/former fighter, Chael Sonnen agreed that the middleweights surpassed Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis for the most boring fight. However, on his Youtube channel, Sonnen also expressed that fans expected too much:

“As MMA fans, we have been spoiled beyond belief,” Sonnen said. “We have been treated to high-paced, high-action fights, so when one of them isn’t what we expected with the pace and the action, I realize how that is surprising. But it’s on par for other sports. Sometimes things happen that aren’t what you expected to happen—which is a nice of saying dull and not a whole lot of action.”

Which fight do you think takes the crown as the most boring in MMA history? Let us know in the comments below at Penn Nation.