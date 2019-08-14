Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones should not be in GOAT conversation

When people start to think of who is the greatest fighter of all-time, names like Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, and Jon Jones get brought up. Yet, Daniel Cormier believes his rival in “Bones” should not be in that conversation for a simple reason.

Why? Well, Cormier thinks if anyone has a history with PEDs they should be removed from the GOAT conversation. Just like they are in other sports.

“When you talk about the greatest fighters of all-time, there are layers to it. It such a discussion in terms of how you are speaking. A person’s ideas is what drive that discussion. I really do believe when you break down the greatest fighter’s of all-time, anyone with any accusation against their name should be omitted. I just think that is the way it is,” Cormier said to TMZ Sports. “In baseball the guys that did all those things, regardless of what they did, they can’t even get into the Hall of Fame.”

If that were the case, Daniel Cormier says Anderson Silva and Jon Jones should not be in the conversation. Even though both are widely considered one of the best fighters to ever do it.

“I like Anderson (Silva), he is a great guy, a great champion, (Jon) Jones is a great fighter. But, anytime you have anything attached to your name, I think you should be out. You are not supposed to do it. But, Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, those guys along with myself and a few others should be considered the greatest fighters of all-time. You will never come to a universal decision because it is so subjective.”

As Daniel Cormier notes, there will never truly be a GOAT as everyone has their own opinion. But, if he had his way, anyone with PED use would not be allowed to be in the conversation.

