Dana White reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280

UFC President Dana White has given his reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s physical encounter with Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Chimaev was in attendance for UFC 280 inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The event was headlined by a UFC Lightweight Championship match between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Makhachev ended up winning the bout via second-round submission.

While Makhachev’s team certainly celebrated the championship victory, it wasn’t all smiles. That’s because Chimaev got into a physical confrontation with Abubakar, a member of Makhachev’s team.

Khamzat Chimaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov went from 0-100 wtf pic.twitter.com/Qmbt5zx4xs — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) October 22, 2022

During the UFC 280 post-fight press conference, White said that it isn’t unusual for Chimaev to get into a confrontation (h/t MMAFighting).

“What do I even say about that?” White said about the altercation. “It happens, especially with [Khamzat]. It happens.”

The UFC boss insists he didn’t even know that Chimaev would attend the show.

“He was sitting on our side,” White explained. “I didn’t even know Khamzat was coming tonight. He was invited here by Abu Dhabi. So the seats behind me here in Abu Dhabi are owned by Abu Dhabi.”

Chimaev and Nurmagomedov had some words on social media before UFC 280. Nurmagomedov admitted that his relationship with Chimaev had deteriorated. When the two went face-to-face at the conclusion of UFC 280, things initially seemed cordial, but a handshake quickly turned into a shove, and then punches were thrown. The security team inside Ethihad Arena was able to diffuse the situation quickly.

Chimaev has been rising in the UFC welterweight division. He’s garnered a perfect pro MMA record of 12-0 up to this point. He’s fresh off a first-round submission victory over Kevin Holland.

